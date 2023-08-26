Mcdougall Creek Wildfire update

WATCH FOR ADDITIONAL PHASED EVACUATION ALERTS AND ORDER RESCINDS IN WEST KELOWNA BC Wildfire, together with local and visiting firefighters, continue their priority to extinguish the McDougall Creek Wildfire and implement a safe return home in phases. This is complex and remains paramount to everyone working hard to get those who are evacuated home as safely and quickly as possible. Safe return home factors include: Ensuring that fires are extinguished in your neighbourhood;

Debris must be out of the way;

Travel to and from your home must be safe, including wildfire crews no longer requiring access to your neighbourhood;

Utilities must be safely reinstated, such as power, gas and water; and

Weather continues to play a significant factor in fire suppression and your safe return home. Residents in neighbourhoods that experienced less damage are anticipated to be returned home first. Neighbourhoods with significant damage will take longer in a phased return home plan. Everyone working hard to get our community home expresses sincere thanks for your patience. Road closures due to the wildfire will remain in effect and we thank residents and visitors for adhering to those road closures. Please watch for increased rescinding of Evacuation Alerts and Orders issued from the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) that will be completed in small phases today and over the next several days when it is safe to do so. This is encouraging for our West Kelowna community but BC Wildfire and West Kelowna Fire Rescue emphasize that each area must be safe first. All ESS information is found on cordemergency.ca. ESS has added resources to help with the significant processing delays for the public requiring support. Residents currently on evacuation order are strongly encouraged to register with ESS at ess.gov.bc.ca to ensure that contact information for affected property owners is up to date. ONLINE PROPERTY SEARCH TOOL The EOC launched an online search tool for City of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Central Okanagan West Electoral Area properties that have experienced partial and/or full structure loss resulting from the McDougall Creek Wildfire. Property owners who have been placed on Evacuation Order can search to see if their property has incurred losses by visiting cordemergency.ca/propertyinfo. If your property has not been placed on Evacuation Order, your address will not show. The EOC asks the general public to be respectful of this process – if you are not on an Evacuation Order please do not use the search tool. UPDATE: As new data is being added to the online website, West Kelowna property owners who are on an Evacuation Order are asked to check this online website today and over the next several days for updated information. NEW! A ‘RETURNING HOME INFORMATION GUIDE’ IS AVAILABLE ONLINE The safe return home for those affected by the wildfire remains everyone’s top priority. The EOC has provided a Returning Home Information Guide to help evacuees plan a safe return. Please visit cordemergency.ca/resources or contact the EOC public information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free). As described in the Returning Home Information Guide, returning to your home after a wildfire evacuation can be a particularly stressful and traumatic experience. The thought of all the work that needs to be completed so that you and your family can return to your normal lives can feel overwhelming. If you need to talk, call the Mental Health Help Line at 310-6789 (no area code needed) or HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1. THE FOLLOWING WATER ORDERS REMAIN IN EFFECT IN WEST KELOWNA The Do Not Consumer Order has been downgraded to a Boil Water Notice for the Rose Valley-Lakeview Service Area.

for the Rose Valley-Lakeview Service Area. The Do Not Consume Order remains in place for the West Kelowna Estates Water System.

remains in place for the West Kelowna Estates Water System. The Boil Water Notice for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System remains in place.

for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System remains in place. Stage 3 Watering Regulations remain in place city-wide. To view the City of West Kelowna Water Quality Map please click here: westkelownacity.ca/waterqualitymap More information from Interior Health about what a Do Not Consume Order means is here: drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca

Interior Health Water Advisory Information NEW! RE-OPENING OF CITY FACILITIES The following City facilities will re-open on Monday, August 28, 2023: Multi-Sport Centre

Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre

Jim Lind Arena

Royal LePage Place Arena CITY’S NEXT UPDATE The next Community Update will be issued on Monday, August 28, 2023. Until further notice, please direct all inquiries to cordemergency.ca or call 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).