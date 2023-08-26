iHeartRadio

Mcdougall Creek Wildfire update


West Kelowna

Saturday, August 26, 2023

 

For all McDougall Creek Wildfire information, please contact cordemergency.ca.

 

STATUS OF McDOUGALL CREEK WILDFIRE IN WEST KELOWNA: REMAINS ‘NOT HELD’

 

The McDougall Creek Wildfire remains ‘not held’ so no change to yesterday’s update. This means we are still in an active wildfire stage in several areas in West Kelowna. The weather remains favourable and BC Wildfire together with firefighters on the ground and in the air continue to make very good progress to extinguish the wildfire in areas that continue to be on Evacuation Order.

 

Chief Brolund of West Kelowna Fire Rescue indicated that there has been no change to the number of properties that are damaged and/or lost from the wildfire in West Kelowna (total properties as of today remains at 84). More information about each property is anticipated next week, with no planned operational updates for tomorrow (Sunday, August 27). Chief Brolund conveyed that wildfire suppression is going very well, albeit with caution. The safe return home continues in incremental stages as quickly as possible.

 

Personal contact with all property owners who have experienced damage to their property in West Kelowna remains a top priority for the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) as part of the safe return process. The City remains extremely grateful to everyone working as accurately and quickly as possible throughout this process. This will take time and, for those affected, we sincerely thank you for your patience for a safe return home. On behalf of West Kelowna Council, staff and everyone working on the McDougall Creek Wildfire, Mayor Gord Milsom continues to express his deepest sympathy to all those affected in West Kelowna, particularly those who have lost their homes. Our hearts go out to you.

 

Weather permitted, BC Wildfire will continue planned hand and areal ignitions in several areas in West Kelowna that remain necessary to safely rescind Evacuation Orders. This proactive fire suppression work is extremely important and remains part of the safe return home process. The public will see active fire and smoke with this operation. If you are unsure of planned ignition areas in West Kelowna, please contact cordemergency.ca or view information that BC Wildfire has provided here:

 

 

At today’s news conference, Mayor Gord Milsom expressed his sincere thanks to BC Wildfire, all firefighters, Emergency Support Services (ESS) and the outstanding volunteers, the Central Okanagan School District (SD23), and many others for all the positive developments progressing each day to help West Kelowna evacuees. Until further notice, the ESS has been moved to the Mount Boucherie Secondary School Gymnasiums (2751 Cameron Road, West Kelowna), with additional capacity to more rapidly assist evacuees. For anyone evacuated who has not contacted ESS or visited the ESS Information Centre previously, please call 1-800-585-9559 to learn more about whether online or in-person services would be best to help you.

 

Mayor Milsom also thanked Honourable Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness for lifting the travel restriction to West Kelowna yesterday. Mayor Milsom also repeated his sincere thanks to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for meeting with him and the local and regional leaders yesterday to discuss the impact of wildfires in our community, and to address the City’s urgent request for stable, long-term funding for wildfire prevention, mitigation and recovery. The Prime Minister visited Westbank First Nation and West Kelowna Fire Hall #31 and the City is encouraged that those discussions will result in increased support that West Kelowna desperately needs. Mayor Milsom also extended his heartfelt thanks to the West Kelowna community for their strength and resiliency to get through this historic wildfire together.

 

VIEW TODAY'S NEWS CONFERENCE

 

The recorded news conference from today, August 26, can be viewed below.
 

 

Central Okanagan Regional Emergency News Conference - August 26
 

 

WATCH FOR ADDITIONAL PHASED EVACUATION ALERTS AND ORDER RESCINDS IN WEST KELOWNA

 

BC Wildfire, together with local and visiting firefighters, continue their priority to extinguish the McDougall Creek Wildfire and implement a safe return home in phases. This is complex and remains paramount to everyone working hard to get those who are evacuated home as safely and quickly as possible. Safe return home factors include:

 

  • Ensuring that fires are extinguished in your neighbourhood;
  • Debris must be out of the way;
  • Travel to and from your home must be safe, including wildfire crews no longer requiring access to your neighbourhood;
  • Utilities must be safely reinstated, such as power, gas and water; and
  • Weather continues to play a significant factor in fire suppression and your safe return home.

 

Residents in neighbourhoods that experienced less damage are anticipated to be returned home first. Neighbourhoods with significant damage will take longer in a phased return home plan. Everyone working hard to get our community home expresses sincere thanks for your patience. Road closures due to the wildfire will remain in effect and we thank residents and visitors for adhering to those road closures.

 

Please watch for increased rescinding of Evacuation Alerts and Orders issued from the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) that will be completed in small phases today and over the next several days when it is safe to do so. This is encouraging for our West Kelowna community but BC Wildfire and West Kelowna Fire Rescue emphasize that each area must be safe first.

 

All ESS information is found on cordemergency.ca. ESS has added resources to help with the significant processing delays for the public requiring support. Residents currently on evacuation order are strongly encouraged to register with ESS at ess.gov.bc.ca to ensure that contact information for affected property owners is up to date. 

 

ONLINE PROPERTY SEARCH TOOL

 

The EOC launched an online search tool for City of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Central Okanagan West Electoral Area properties that have experienced partial and/or full structure loss resulting from the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

 

Property owners who have been placed on Evacuation Order can search to see if their property has incurred losses by visiting cordemergency.ca/propertyinfo. If your property has not been placed on Evacuation Order, your address will not show. The EOC asks the general public to be respectful of this process – if you are not on an Evacuation Order please do not use the search tool. 

 

UPDATE: As new data is being added to the online website, West Kelowna property owners who are on an Evacuation Order are asked to check this online website today and over the next several days for updated information.

 

NEW! A ‘RETURNING HOME INFORMATION GUIDE’ IS AVAILABLE ONLINE

 

The safe return home for those affected by the wildfire remains everyone’s top priority. The EOC has provided a Returning Home Information Guide to help evacuees plan a safe return.

 

Please visit cordemergency.ca/resources or contact the EOC public information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free). 

 

As described in the Returning Home Information Guide, returning to your home after a wildfire evacuation can be a particularly stressful and traumatic experience. The thought of all the work that needs to be completed so that you and your family can return to your normal lives can feel overwhelming. If you need to talk, call the Mental Health Help Line at 310-6789 (no area code needed) or HealthLinkBC at

8-1-1.

 

THE FOLLOWING WATER ORDERS REMAIN IN EFFECT IN WEST KELOWNA

 

  • The Do Not Consumer Order has been downgraded to a Boil Water Notice for the Rose Valley-Lakeview Service Area.
  • The Do Not Consume Order remains in place for the West Kelowna Estates Water System.
  • The Boil Water Notice for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System remains in place.
  • Stage 3 Watering Regulations remain in place city-wide.

 

To view the City of West Kelowna Water Quality Map please click here:

 

More information from Interior Health about what a Do Not Consume Order means is here:

 

NEW! RE-OPENING OF CITY FACILITIES

 

The following City facilities will re-open on Monday, August 28, 2023:

 

  • Multi-Sport Centre
  • Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre
  • Jim Lind Arena
  • Royal LePage Place Arena

 

CITY’S NEXT UPDATE

 

The next Community Update will be issued on Monday, August 28, 2023. Until further notice, please direct all inquiries to cordemergency.ca or call

250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free). 
 
