McDougall Creek Wildfire UPDATE - September 2

Central Okanagan, B.C. – The BC Wildfire Service and West Kelowna Fire Rescue continue to coordinate response to the active McDougall Creek Wildfire with support from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, surrounding communities, Emergency Support Services, BC Hydro, RCMP and various other agencies.

Current situation

The wildfire is classified as out of control with an estimated size of 13,712.3 hectares. Along the currently most active west and southwest flanks, the wildfire is burning above the ridgeline on the east side of the Powers Creek drainage area. Substantial forward planning has gone into addressing concerns in this area.

Protection personnel have completed a structural defense plan for the Glenrosa neighbourhood. Structure protection trailers and a mass water delivery system have been staged and a contingent of more than 250 personnel are ready to mobilize and engage should they be needed. The Glenrosa area remains on Evacuation Alert and residents should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice and be away for an extended time. Check the current Evacuation Order and Alert map and sign up to receive updates at cordemergency.ca.

The Wilson’s Landing Fire Department continues to patrol affected areas in their community and eliminate hot spots around structures. Call 911 only if you see fire activity outside of the affected areas.

Resources dedicated to the McDougall Creek wildfire include:

Helicopters – 11

Firefighters – 256

Operational staff – 29

Structure protection personnel – six

Pieces of heavy equipment – 53

Incident Management Team

BC Hydro technicians

RCMP

Evacuation Alerts and Orders

As of 2:00 p.m., an estimated 405 properties are under Evacuation Order and 20,011 are on Evacuation Alert. Of the properties on Evacuation Order, 283 are within RDCO Electoral Area West and 122 are within the City of West Kelowna. Evacuation Order and Alert areas can be confirmed at cordemergency.ca/map.

Residents who remain on Evacuation Order are reminded that their areas were the hardest hit by the wildfire and crews continue to work diligently to remove hazards, restore infrastructure and reduce risks that will make these areas ready for safe return. Residents and the public are reminded, for their safety and that of fire crews, not to enter areas under an Evacuation Order by land, water, or air. Active firefighting is underway and ongoing dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris, and equipment pose risks in these areas.

As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents can access resources online to help make a safe return home by visiting cordemergency.ca/resources.

Area Restriction Order

The BC Wildfire Service has implemented an Area Restriction Order within the vicinity of the McDougall Creek wildfire, located adjacent to West Kelowna. This Order has been in effect since 12:00 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2023, and remains in force until 12:00 p.m. PDT on Sept. 8, 2023. Conservation Officers will be in the restricted area to enforce the order. Failure to comply with the restriction area requirements may result in a violation ticket of $1,150. More information and a map of the area are available on the BC Government website.

Escorted safe visits for residents experiencing property loss

Properties owners who have suffered full structural losses to the point their homes cannot be occupied are being contacted regarding escorted safe visits. Owners are being contacted directly by email the evening before the visit is to occur to confirm attendance with details on visit opportunities and schedules. For more information, view the Bus visits for residents who have lost properties news release, issued on Aug. 30, 2023.

More information

Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and subscribe to receive e-updates.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as landfill and transfer station hours, water restrictions, boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites: