McDougall Creek wildfire UPDATE September 7

The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) will allow temporary access for a select area within an Evacuation Order area, entering from the north end of Westside Road from Vernon, so that residents can check on their homes and retrieve important items.

This a challenging time for residents and the EOC understands this small step may help to relieve some of the stress.

Temporary access for Wilson’s Landing

Starting tomorrow, Friday, September 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., temporary access will be provided to the following property owners:

Wilson’s Landing Area: Wilson’s Landing Jenny Creek Road subdivision Blue Grouse Ranch (1619 – 1731 Westside Rd N) Westside Place Properties along Westside Road starting from 1619 Westside Rd N to 2411 Westside Rd N (including Camp Owaissi)



Cinnabar Creek Area: 3895 Westside Rd N to 3523 Westside Rd N (including Denison Road)



Road safety along this stretch of Westside Road is a priority. Please respect the Okanagan Indian Band and communities by reducing speed on Westside Road and watch for hazards on the road. Traffic control measures will be in place to protect BC Hydro crews working along Westside Road and could result in delays. Please be patient. Crews are working around the clock to repair infrastructure to return people home as soon as possible.

Checkpoint requirements

Residents will be directed to enter and leave through a designated RCMP checkpoint adjacent to Cinnabar Creek. At the checkpoint, they will be required to:

Show their government issued photo identification to confirm they live in the area.

Present a property tax notice or utility documentation if the property is a recreation or secondary property.

Travel directly to and from their home, following the direction of RCMP and utility flaggers working on road.

Refrain from taking pictures of other homes.

Sign and agree to a waiver and a release of liability.

The RCMP will be patrolling the area and if these guidelines are not followed, access will be revoked. Keep visits to immediate family only and it is recommended attending residents be 19 years or older.

Temporary access do’s and don’ts

What is permitted during the temporary access visit:

Drive directly to your property and directly back out through the same checkpoint.

Collect documents, medication or other personal items.

Change irrigation settings.

Pick up gear, clothes, tools, equipment or a vehicle.

Check on house and contents.

What is not permitted:

Bring friends or family members with you – only property owners are permitted.

Visit a house that has been lost in the wildfire if a fire inspection has not been conducted.

Use shower, bathroom or laundry facilities (water and power may not be available).

Clean out fridge or freezer.

Sightsee in the neighbourhood or stop to take pictures for friends and family.

Walk around the neighbourhood or enter a neighbour’s property.

Sift through or search fire damaged structures or burned areas.

Safety information

Due to hazards and presence of smoke and ash in the area, residents are encouraged to wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, close-toed shoes and face masks before entering.

Fridges and freezers cannot be cleaned or moved to the curb at this stage of re-entry. It is hazardous to open them after a significant power outage. A program is in place for once the Evacuation Orders are lifted and garbage can be collected. Leaving garbage out in an evacuated area attracts wildlife.

Power and water have not been returned to some areas and risks due to the wildfire may be present. Residents enter at their own risk. For more information, see the Returning Home Guide

Schedule of temporary access

Due to infrastructure repair work in the area, the upcoming temporary access for Bear Creek Road/Rose Valley North scheduled for Saturday, September 9 is postponed. An update will be provided early next week. Residents who unfortunately missed their temporary access window will not be able to access their properties until Evacuation Orders are downgraded.

Stay informed with potential changes of schedule through the cordemergency.ca and subscribe to receive news and alerts to your email inbox.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490.

An estimated 405 properties remain under Evacuation Order and 12,303 on Evacuation Alert for the areas of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Regional District of Central Okanagan. Currently there are 283 on Evacuation Order within RDCO Electoral Area West and 122 within the City of West Kelowna. Evacuation Order and Alert areas can be confirmed at cordemergency.ca/map. As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents can prepare to return home by visiting resources online to help make a safe return: cordemergency.ca/resources.

Safe re-entry into neighbourhoods continues to be a priority. As critical infrastructure, such as hydro, gas and water treatment, is restored and dangerous trees and other hazardous materials are removed on public property, Evacuation Orders will be downgraded. The public is reminded they are not allowed to enter areas under an Evacuation Order by land, water, or air for safety of everyone.

Current situation

BC Wildfire conducted another successful planned ignition operation on the southwest flank of the McDougall Creek wildfire, removing 350-hectares of fuels from the north and northwest to the west side of Carrot Mountain, adjacent to the Powers Creek Drainage. This operation effectively brought the fire down to constructed containment line where crews can safely and effectively extinguish the fire’s edge over the coming days.

Over the past 10 days a tremendous amount of work has been completed to successfully prevent the wildfire from entering the Powers Creek drainage. Both of these planned ignition operations have been critical in reducing the threat of the McDougall Creek wildfire to adjacent communities.

Other aerial and hand ignition tactics to remove unburnt fuel is planned if conditions allow. This operation will be supported by ground crews, heavy equipment and aerial resources working from previously established machine guard along the fire perimeter.

Area Restrictions

The McDougall Creek wildfire Area Restriction implemented on August 25, remains in force until noon on September 8, 2023, with the possibility of an extension. More information will be announced by BC Wildfire. View the map: https://blog.gov.bc.ca/bcwildfire/area-restriction-implemented-for-the-mcdougall-creek-wildfire-k52767

Enforcement of the Area Restriction continues to be a challenge as members of the public are still being reported in the area, attempting to access properties by boat from Okanagan Lake and forestry roads. RCMP and Conservation Officer staff are in place for the foreseeable future to continue checkpoint security and continue to enforce the Area Restriction Order. Failure to comply with the restriction area requirements may result in a violation ticket of $1,150.

The area restriction order is in place for public safety, due to the following hazards:

Heavy equipment and chainsaw operators: Heavy equipment and chainsaw operators can’t hear or see you when operating equipment.

Ash pits: Deep, intensely burning stumps and tree roots may result in hot ashpits underground that can lead to severe burns if you step or fall into one.

Falling trees: Drought and burnt-out tree roots cause unstable trees that may fall at any time, especially if it’s windy.

Resources

Four heavy equipment task force teams continue to build contingency line machine guard from the Glenrosa community, tying into the Jack Creek Forest Road Service area and further to Lambly Lake. The construction of the contingency guard has been ongoing over multiple days and is estimated to be complete today. Pre-existing Forest Service Roads are being utilized as much as possible during guard construction considerations.

An Incident Management Team and 11 helicopters are assigned to the complex with 235 firefighters, 52 operational field staff, 7 structure protection personnel, 48 pieces of heavy machinery, and BC Hydro technicians and RCMP will be working throughout the day.