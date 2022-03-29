McKinley Road Closure Begins Monday

Starting Monday April 4 until Friday July 8, McKinley Road between the Hilltown Drive extension and Glenmore Road North will be closed for road realignment work. To ensure public safety during construction, access to that part of McKinley Road will be completely closed and only access to homes within the closure will be provided. McKinley Landing and McKinley Beach traffic are asked to follow detour routing to access Glenmore Road North.

To ensure the longevity and improve functionality of the new road, the existing one will be removed so residents are asked to be aware of large trucks that will be removing rock in the area.

Crews on site appreciate the patience of residents, businesses and motorists while road work is underway.

Signs outlining the work are placed around the area and residents are encouraged to plan their trips and give themselves extra time. Visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to plan your commute.