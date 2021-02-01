Mealshare Finds New Partner in A&W To Fight Youth Hunger

One of their largest partnerships - A&W Canada is joining Mealshare in the fight to end youth hunger.

Mealshare Executive VP Derek Juno explains how it works. "So they can do Mealshare Mondays... If they go in on a Monday they can order the Cheddar Bacon Uncle Burger Combo and if they do that they know they are also providing a meal to a youth in need. Or if they go in any day of the week they can order anything they want and they just have to tell the till attendant they want to make it a Mealshare item. That adds a dollar to their bill and they'll know that they're providing another meal."

80% of funds raised at the six A&W locations in Kelowna will support local charity Hope for the Nations. The remaining 20% goes to international partner Save the Children Canada.

"If you're ever thinking about treating yourself, just remember that now you can treat someone else at the same time. It doesn't really have to cost you anything else. It's a little act that can have just such a big impact."