Meet me on Bernard

Kelowna city council is discussing the now annual Bernard Avenue closure on Monday and if it will include the 400 and 500 blocks.

Council already approved the annual summer closure from The Sails to Pandosy St. after hearing most participating businesses were pleased with the initiative.

Businesses from Pandosy St. to St. Paul St. did not have the same experience last summer, largely due to the limited number of restaurants and challenges staffing outdoor retail.

In order to draw more attention, Staff say they will animate those blocks with live entertainment, street games and local art.

Other concerns include lack of parking and difficulties surrounding pick up and deliveries.

If approved, the program will require $50,000 in funding.