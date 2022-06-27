Meet Me On Bernard is Back as of Canada Day

Meet me on Bernard returns to Downtown Kelowna this summer with even more to see and experience. From July 1 through September 5, Bernard Avenue will transform into a vibrant outdoor pedestrian mall featuring live music, sunny patios, innovative public art, local retail, street games, free programs and more. Meet me on Bernard is a collaborative initiative presented by the Downtown Kelowna Association, Tourism Kelowna and the City of Kelowna.

Mark Burley, Executive Director of the Downtown Kelowna Association, says “After two long years of pandemic-related disruptions, Meet me on Bernard gives us all a chance to enjoy a classic Kelowna summer. It’s the perfect way to support the recovery of Downtown businesses while reconnecting with friends and family.”

Initiated in 2020 as a temporary patio expansion program to support the resiliency of businesses during some of the most difficult months of the pandemic, Meet me on Bernard has grown into a summer-long initiative with performances and events each week. Whether you’re looking to sip and savor, lounge and linger, shop until you drop or just kick back and enjoy the good vibes, this summer, it’s all happening on Bernard.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran adds, “It’s been thrilling to watch this event evolve from a temporary pandemic measure into a vibrant and energetic platform for community connection that enlivens our public spaces. Whether you’re a business owner, an artist, a foodie, or just looking for a great time, Meet me on Bernard has something for you this summer.”

Meet me on Bernard runs seven days a week throughout the summer, featuring performances, events and activities for all ages along Bernard Avenue, from The Sails to St. Paul Street. Bernard Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic, but open to pedestrians and cyclists. Returning attractions for the 2022 season include the sunny patios of Restaurant Row, live music from Festivals Kelowna with Parks Alive! and the Buskers Program, creative parklets designed by local landscape architects, the Downtown Kelowna Block Party, and AR Bernard, an augmented reality art exhibition curated by the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art.

This year’s initiative also features some exciting new programs and opportunities to get involved. Visitors can peruse pop-ups hosted by local businesses, artisans and non-profit organizations at Neighbourhood Plaza and Community Square. Urban adventurers can score some exciting offers and deals from Downtown retailers, restaurants and attractions with the Meet me on Bernard Mobile Pass (launching July 1). Those looking to find a new hobby can try their hand at some of the City of Kelowna’s recreation programs free of charge during Try it Tuesday, every Tuesday afternoon from noon-3 p.m. at Community Square. Car enthusiasts can take in the Show & Shine auto show. And to top it off, the street comes alive with colour and creativity thanks to Totally Tubular, a public art installation created by students at Kelowna Secondary School.

“Tourism Kelowna is pleased to once again partner with the Downtown Kelowna Association and the City of Kelowna on this unique initiative, which does so much to animate our Downtown core,” says Lisanne Ballantyne, President and CEO of Tourism Kelowna. “With its friendly, welcoming energy and wide range of activities to enjoy, Meet me on Bernard is a fun way for locals and visitors to make the most of summer in Kelowna.”

Meet me on Bernard opens Friday, July 1 and runs through the Labour Day long weekend. Join us for the official kick-off on Tuesday, July 5 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Neighbourhood Plaza (400 block of Bernard Avenue).

To learn more and get involved, visit meetmeonbernard.com.