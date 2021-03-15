'Meet Me On Bernard' made offical

UPDATED: Kelowna city council has given the go-ahead for a full 4-block annual summer closure of Bernard Avenue.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran was in full support.

“Really happy to see all of the organizations that have singed on to support this, I appreciate their support in wanting to help make this a success so from my stand point, I am very supportive of the addition funds, the $50,000. Hopefully we get the grant but if not certainly the use of reserves to make this even better.”

Councillor's voiced concern about the viability for businesses located further from the lake.

Staff will animate those blocks with live entertainment, street games and local art.

“I think that it's going to be a great amenity for our locals and visitors when they're allowed and if visitors are allowed I truly do believe that Kelowna is in for possibly its busiest summer in a while because there's a lot of pent up travel demand. People want to get out of their home, get out of their communities and go for a holiday and if that's going to be allowed I say look out. I think it's going to be a very busy time for the city of Kelowna,” said Basran.

Staff say cleanliness, safety and traffic will be top of mind.

They will also be worknig with businesses to ensure the program works for all aprties involved.

The closure will start July 1st and end after the September long weekend.

