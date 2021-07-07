Meet Me on Bernard Officially Open

Meet Me on Bernard has officially kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning.

Executive Director of the Downtown Kelowna Association Mark Burley shared what all there is to do. "We have seven parklets all built on site here over the last week, which is pretty impressive, augemented reality art that's all created by local artists. We have the iArt gallery... street games, and much more."

This is the second year Bernard Ave in downtown Kelowna has been closed for pedestrians only.

Mayor Colin Basran says he can't wait to meet you on Bernard.

"When we wanted to close down Bernard this is what we envisioned. Unfortunately just due to timing and restrictions we couldn't animate this space the way we wanted to, but now I'm so please with how things have turned out this year."

Burley and Basran were joined by CEO of Tourism Kelowna Lisanne Ballantyne to welcome people. She says the street closure checks off all the right boxes.

"Does it enhance visitor experience? Check. Does it add to local residents' quality of life and pride of place? Check. Does it support our local businesses and generate new spending? Check. And does it help grow Kelowna's national brand? Check, check, and check."

The program runs through September 7th.