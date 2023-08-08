Megan Turluk of Kelowna awarded Young Nature Leaders Grant at Nature Canada Awards

Nature Canada selected Megan Turluk of Kelowna, B.C., as a recipient of the Clif Bar Young Nature Leaders Grant. This grant encourages, fosters and nurtures youth to demonstrate their leadership in nature.

Megan will organize day trips into South Okanagan-Similkameen National Park Reserve for international students attending the UBC Kelowna campus and connect them with the Indigenous Elders who will speak about key natural places and their local culture.

Headshot of Megan Turluk (https://naturecanada.ca/defend-nature/building-a-nature-community/women-for-nature/young-nature-leaders/)

“Through exploring local nature, we develop a deeper appreciation for the unique biodiversity, ecosystems, and cultures of our region. It’s an opportunity to learn, to cultivate a sense of wonder, and to foster a sense of stewardship towards the environment that we call home,” said Megan Turluk.

Clif Bar is sponsoring Nature Canada’s Young Nature Leader Grant program this year. This support has allowed the program to double the number of youth projects recognized to 10. Alongside Megan, CLIF’s support sponsored grants to these youth-led nature projects:

· Lauren Castelino of Toronto, Ontario;

· Chevaun Toulouse of Sagamok First Nation;

· Lauren Lawson of Toronto, Ontario; and

· Aranya Iyer of Mississauga, Ontario.

"We're thrilled to partner with Nature Canada to connect youth from diverse backgrounds with nearby nature by supporting activities that promote equal access and participation for all," said Hilary Hanley, Managing Director of CLIF's Canada business. "Ensuring that young people can enjoy time in the outdoors is vital to their physical and mental health and the overall well-being of our culture."

The Young Nature Leaders Grant began in 2017 to empower youth to develop and implement a youth-led, community-based project centered around nature and sustainability in Canada. This year’s recipients join an impressive list of previous recipients with unique and complementary ideas.