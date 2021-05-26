Memorial for three Kelowna Secondary students at crash site

Updated May 27 5:10am

There is now a memorial to three Kelowna Secondary students near the corner of Gordon Drive and Cook Road.

An 18-year old girl -- 17 year old girl and 18 year old boy were killed in a crash in the early morning hours yesterday.

Kelowna RCMP officers arriving at the scene just after midnight found a badly damaged Honda Civic.

The crash happened in the stretch of Gordon between Lexington and Cook.

Updated 1:50pm

Kelowna RCMP, BC Highway Patrol and BC Coroners Service are currently investigating a motor vehicle fatality on Gordon Drive near Cook Road.

On May 26th, 2021, shortly after 12 a.m., Kelowna RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services were called to the intersection of Gordon Drive and Cook Rd for a single vehicle collision. Kelowna RCMP Frontline officers arrived on scene where a black Honda Civic sedan, with three occupants, was found extensively damaged.

The 18-year-old female driver, the 18-year old male passenger and the 17-year-old female passenger, all from the Kelowna area, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The Kelowna RCMP wish to thank the public for their patience while Gordon Drive remained closed, as our investigators were on scene to collect evidence to assist in determining the cause of the collision,” says Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to friends and family affected by this tragic collision. RCMP Victim Services are providing support to the witnesses, friends and family of the victims during this difficult time.”

Due to the privacy of the deceased, as per the Coroners Act, no further information will be released by the RCMP or the BC Coroners Service. The investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing at this time.

If you witnessed this collision and have not yet spoken to police, please contact the RCMP at 250-491-5354.

Updated 12:50pm

The tragic loss of three grade 12 students is being felt at Kelowna Senior Secondary today.

An early morning crash on Gordon Drive near Cook Road claimed the lives of the students who were set to graduate soon.

School District 23 Superintendent Kevin Kardaal says all their schools have counselling services. "When we have an incident as tragic as this we also have a specially trained Critical Incidents Repsonse Team and we plan on how to support the school community, both staff and students."

The team was activated early this morning and have been at the school all day to offer support.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of these students who lost their lives and as we deal with grief please talk to an adult, talk to any of our team at the schools and we will make sure we connect you with the supports that you need."

5am

Kelowna RCMP is asking motorists to please avoid an area of Gordon Drive and use an alternative route following a fatal collision last night.

Just after midnight, RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Gordon Drive north of Cook Street in Kelowna.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle had suffered extensive damage, and the three occupants were deceased.

Officers are in the process of identifying the occupants and completing the Next-Of-Kin notifications, and the BC Coroner’s Service has been notified.

Due to the severity of the collision, the area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed until the scene investigation is complete.

More updates will be released as they become available.