Men’s basketball secure weekend sweep over TRU on Presidents’ Cup weekend

In a tightly contested contest, the UBC Okanagan Heat men's basketball team would secure a 72-65 victory over the Thompson Rivers WolfPack on Saturday completing a weekend sweep at the UBCO Gymnasium



In the first half, both teams brought strong defence, making every play a challenge. Jalen Shirley from Brampton, Ont., with an impressive 17.2 points per game and over 50% shooting in the last four games, and Gavin Ashworth from Grande Prairie, Alta., led the charge from the start for the night.



In the second quarter, Ashworth made a clutch three-pointer, propelling the Heat to a 26-22 lead. The intensity later continued when Dhudwal executed a one-handed dunk, energizing the crowd and extending the Heat's lead to 38-33.

The third quarter saw the Heat unleashing their full strength, as the transition game, dormant in the first half, came alive as the Heat soared to an eight-point lead. Lamine Conde of Montreal, continued the highlight reel with another jam slam, signaling a good start to the second half as they aimed to sweep the weekend.