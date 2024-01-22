Men’s basketball secure weekend sweep over TRU on Presidents’ Cup weekend
In a tightly contested contest, the UBC Okanagan Heat men's basketball team would secure a 72-65 victory over the Thompson Rivers WolfPack on Saturday completing a weekend sweep at the UBCO Gymnasium
In the first half, both teams brought strong defence, making every play a challenge. Jalen Shirley from Brampton, Ont., with an impressive 17.2 points per game and over 50% shooting in the last four games, and Gavin Ashworth from Grande Prairie, Alta., led the charge from the start for the night.
In the second quarter, Ashworth made a clutch three-pointer, propelling the Heat to a 26-22 lead. The intensity later continued when Dhudwal executed a one-handed dunk, energizing the crowd and extending the Heat's lead to 38-33.
The third quarter saw the Heat unleashing their full strength, as the transition game, dormant in the first half, came alive as the Heat soared to an eight-point lead. Lamine Conde of Montreal, continued the highlight reel with another jam slam, signaling a good start to the second half as they aimed to sweep the weekend.
Despite a resilient effort from the WolfPack, Gavin Ashworth's timely 3-pointer at 9:43 in the fourth quarter widened the gap to 50-40.
As the clock wound down, the game tightened, with free throws becoming crucial in the final seconds. David Usuomon (Brampton, Ont.), Hafith Moallin (Mississauga, Ont.) and Ashworth all secured the necessary free throws, clinching the victory with a final score of 72-65.
Ashworth was named Player of the Game for UBCO, leading the Heat with 19 points and 3 steals, while Jalen Shirley chipped in with 16 points. Jas Dhudwal once again dominated the boards with nine rebounds.
PRESIDENTS' CUP UPDATE
The win pulls the Heat men to within a game of TRU in the Presidents' Cup race, as they now trail 3-2. The trophy will be decided in the final men's volleyball showdown of the weekend, with the Heat needing a win, plus to win the tiebreaker of point differential, to reclaim the trophy while a TRU victory will secure them the title.
TOP PERFORMERS
Gavin Ashworth - UBCO
The third-year guard from Grande Prairie, Alta., owned the court tonight, leading the Heat with 19 points and 3 steals. He hit a clutch fadeaway jumper late in the fourth quarter in what was a crucial moment for UBCO.
Cyrus Harrison - TRU
The fourth-year guard from Surrey, B.C, took charge, scoring 21 points, shooting a solid 72.7 percent from the free-throw line, and grabbing six rebounds for his team.
WHERE THEY SIT
The weekend success marked a significant achievement for the Heat, who now find themselves in playoff contention with a 4-10 record. Meanwhile, the WolfPack, now at 3-9, grapple with a four-game losing streak.
UP NEXT
The Heat are to remain on home court as they prepare to face off against their sister school rivals, the UBC Thunderbirds, in another thrilling weekend doubleheader. The action tips off on Friday, January 26, at 7 p.m. Tickets for the game can be purchased at the door while the game can be seen live on CBC Gem, CBCSports.ca and CanadaWest.tv