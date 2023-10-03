Men's soccer secures six-point weekend with win over Cascades

The UBC Okanagan Heat men's soccer team extended their winning streak to two games after a 1-0 victory over the UFV Cascades on Sunday afternoon at Nonis Sports Field.



Two days after picking up their second win of the season, the Heat duplicated the 1-0 scoreline from their victory over Trinity Western and improved to 3-5-0 on the season, moving into a playoff position in the Canada West Pacific division, sitting in fourth.



The Heat were ready for battle and competed well, holding possession for the majority of the first half. Ian Klumpen , the first year defender from Austin, Texas, would put the Heat into the lead by securing his first career goal in the 36th minute with a remarkable header into the back of the Cascades' net.

