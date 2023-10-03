Men's soccer secures six-point weekend with win over Cascades
The UBC Okanagan Heat men's soccer team extended their winning streak to two games after a 1-0 victory over the UFV Cascades on Sunday afternoon at Nonis Sports Field.
Two days after picking up their second win of the season, the Heat duplicated the 1-0 scoreline from their victory over Trinity Western and improved to 3-5-0 on the season, moving into a playoff position in the Canada West Pacific division, sitting in fourth.
The Heat were ready for battle and competed well, holding possession for the majority of the first half. Ian Klumpen, the first year defender from Austin, Texas, would put the Heat into the lead by securing his first career goal in the 36th minute with a remarkable header into the back of the Cascades' net.
M?? | GOAL
Klumpen puts the Heat up by one ! ?? ????
1-0 #GoHeatGo #UBCOvsUFV pic.twitter.com/q6YLrLwSiG
- UBCO Heat (@UBCOHeat) October 1, 2023
A pair of halftime substitutions from the Cascades changed the pace of the game, as the Cascades attackers managed to double their shots from the opening half. Holding down the fort for the Heat once again, Ronan Woodroffe of Toronto, was a wall for the Heat, finding himself another clean sheet as he finished the match with two saves.
TOP PERFORMERS
Ian Klumpen - UBCO
Klumpen's header in the first half proved to be the game-winning tally for the Heat and he finished the match with a team-high three shots.
Kevin Mailand - UFV
The first year midfielder and product of Hannover, Germany, came out to play for the Cascades creating chances, finishing the match with two shots of his team's nine shots.
WHERE THEY SIT
Thanks to a six-point weekend, the Heat moved up three spots in the division standings, improving from seventh to fourth after they improved their win percentage to .375. Meanwhile, the Cascades drop to last in the conference, sitting at 2-8-0 on the year.
UP NEXT
The Heat will look to keep their winning ways going as they kick off Presidents' Cup weekend against the Thompson Rivers WolfPack on Friday, October 6. The first of two weekend matches in Kamploops is set for 7:30 p.m. and can be seen live on CanadaWest.tv.