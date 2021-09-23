Mental health struggles for those in tourism

BC tourism was hit hard again this summer.

The tourism and hospitality industry has suffered enormously from the COVID-19 global pandemic. Whether it’s job loss, uncertainty or changing regulations, tourism has been greatly impacted— and that impact isn’t immune from consequences, including mental health challenges.

Thirty-seven percent of British Columbians reported a decline in their mental health since the start of the pandemic.

The industry is seeing signs of rebound, but recovery is slow and we know there are fewer workers, making less money, and working fewer hours.

In August 2021, employment in BC’s Tourism and Hospitality sector increased by 8% to 334,000 from 308,000 in July.

Tourism and Hospitality employment in BC remain lower than pre-COVID levels, with 13,000 fewer jobs compared to August 2019.

September 27th is World Tourism Day.