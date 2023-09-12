Menu Road paving begins Sept. 13: Single-lane traffic from Ourtoland Road to the Menu Reservoir

Residents in Sunnyside can expect single-lane traffic beginning Wednesday, Sept. 13 for two days of scheduled paving on Menu Road from Ourtoland Road to the Menu Reservoir.



Single-lane, alternating traffic will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and motorists may encounter delays of up to 20 minutes to accommodate crews and equipment working in the area.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution through construction areas, give extra space for roadside workers and follow directions of traffic-control personnel. Cyclists are encouraged to follow posted detours or dismount through the construction zone. Access for emergency services will always be maintained.



Menu Road residents are encouraged to park outside the paving area to avoid delays while the asphalt cures. The contractor will work directly with residents within the work area to ensure continued access to homes and driveways while paving work is underway.



Please note the construction schedule is subject to change with weather conditions, contractor schedule changes, and other factors.



The City of West Kelowna and construction crews thank residents for their patience during construction.

