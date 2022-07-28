Merrifield concerned about response to heat wave

Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield says the provincial government isn't doing enough during this recent heat wave.

Merrifield pointed to 14 new heat records broken on Wednesday.

"I am shocked after what happened last summer with the heat dome that the government isn't doing enough to keep people safe".

Merrifield is the Liberals former health critic.

"In the Okanagan, people say just go to the lake to cool off. If you can get there. Some seniors can't get into a vehicle to cool off because they don't have air conditioning."

Merrifield is now the Liberals environment critic.