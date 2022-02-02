Merrifield pursuing Leadership of BC Liberals

The BC Liberal caucus is voting for a new party leader to replace Andrew Wilkinson, who stepped down in 2020 when the NDP were re-elected with a majority government.

Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield pursuing that leadership.

She told AM1150’s Early Edition they're working to get everyone registered to vote in the online format.

"Over the next couple of days, it's 'Who's going to be the best one at getting out the votes and making sure that every single person that you know is supporting you is going to make that vote.' But moreover, we've done the heavy lifting throughout the course of this campaign. If you're trying to make up for lost time at this point it’s a little too little too late.”

Merrifield said healthcare, economic recovery and children are top of mind.

“COVID has become the number one talking point. I think the second thing that quickly follows with people is: How are we going to get out of this? How do I take my business forward? What industries are we actually going to have left? And then, how do we inspire the next generation again?”

Campaigning over the last few months has been largely centered on a shift in the party's identity.

Whoever takes up the position will be the party’s third leader since 2017.

"We've allowed politicians for way to long to divide us into an "either, or" conversation. It really is an "and, if" conversation. How do we bring those two ideas together? I’m a little bit over the "Right, Left" conversation probably because my heart is firmly on my left and my pocketbook is firmly on my right but I do believe it's time for a nuanced conversation about a lot of these issues and I think that society is ready for it," said Merrifield.

The winner will be announced on Saturday.