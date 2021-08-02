Merrifield running for Liberal leader

Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield is running for the leadership of the BC Liberal Party.

She made her intensions known in a press release this afternoon:

Today, Renee Merrifield announces that she is officially joining the race to become the next leader of the BC Liberal Party.

As the MLA for Kelowna - Mission, and the successful entrepreneur behind several industry leading companies, Renee has the experience and the drive to lead the BC Liberal Party back into government.

While Renee is not a career politician; Renee has been building successful businesses in British Columbia for more than 20 years, thinking creatively, empowering her teams, working hard and never giving up. Renee's compassion for her community shows through not just the projects her business gets involved with but her dedication to volunteering in her community, provincially and nationally sitting on several boards and committees who help residents throughout the province and country.

During her time as MLA, Renee is currently the Opposition Health Critic and has been strongly advocating for better outcomes for our health care systems, nurses, paramedics and citizens. Renee has also been dedicated to meeting with residents in British Columbia to discuss issues and challenges for individuals and businesses and those still trying to survive during the pandemic.



As Renee looks towards the future of British Columbia and that of the BC Liberal Party it is clear to her that BC needs a leader who will bring a creative, common sense approach to solving problems, meeting the challenges facing British Columbians today and in the future.



Residents of the Province of BC need a leader who naturally connects with people from every part of our large diverse province, someone with compassion and drive to make a difference.

BC needs a leader who can engage British Columbians in writing the next chapter in BC’s history.

Renee Merrifield is that Leader.

"I’m running because I believe in people,” states Renee. "I’m running because I believe in the potential of this province, I’m running because I want to build a better belonging for all British Columbians. That starts right here, in how we build our party. I believe that no matter who you are, or where you are from, there is a place for you in the BC Liberal party. I believe that you belong. My goal is to build a team — a movement — so together, we can seize the opportunity to earn the support and trust of our fellow British Columbians in the next election!”

Merrifield was first elected as MLA for Kelowna-Mission in 2020.