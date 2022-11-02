Merritt Man Plans Road Trip with Lottery Win

Sweet, salty ocean air awaits Richard Carmichael as he will soon be heading down the Oregon Coast after landing a $500,000 Daily Grand prize from the October 3, 2022 draw.

The Merritt resident purchased his ticket from the Pharmasave on Garcia Street, where he also found out he won after checking it with the retailer.

“I didn’t believe it was true when she told me,” he recalled of the moment the retailer told him he was a winner.

Carmichael first shared the news with his wife, who was thrilled for him.

“It doesn’t seem real… you don’t expect it to be you and all of a sudden it is,” he said.

Aside from a road trip to Oregon, Carmichael plans to enjoy some camping trips and will make some investments.

“It’s more or less a safety net.”

On how it feels to win a prize of this size?

“It’s unbelievable and exciting! I was quite excited in the beginning and after I calmed down a bit it’s still hard to believe.”

