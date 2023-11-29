Message from City of West Kelowna on fraud prevention during holidays

West Kelowna and Westside consumers and businesses are encouraged to be scam smart and avoid the Grinches who use fraudulent tactics via the Internet, phone, text, social media, email, credit cards, and other means during the holidays and throughout the year.

Council thanked Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment Inspector Rob Pikola and Regional District of Central Okanagan Crime Prevention Coordinator Roy Morgan for providing a presentation during the Nov. 28 Regular Meeting. Council noted the importance of reminding the community of the latest scams, which are ever evolving and getting harder to detect. Watch the full presentation via the Nov. 28 Council Meeting webcast archive.

Important anti-fraud catch phrases to remember are, “Buyer beware,” and, “You do not get something for nothing.”

Tips include:

If your credit card is stolen, contact your provider immediately to cancel.

Never give personal information, banking details, social insurance number, date of birth, passwords, parental maiden name or money to someone you do not know, such as unsolicited callers or emailers.

Get the caller’s name, their company’s name and address and phone number so that you can do your research first.

Resist pressure to act quickly; take time to ask questions and hang up if pressed.

Shred personal information instead of throwing it in the garbage.

Use secure payment services from reputable companies when buying online.

Before buying anything online, search the company and check their product and service reviews.

Do not respond to calls or text messages from numbers you do not recognize.

Call and report scams or suspected fraud to West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre toll-free at 1-888-495-8501. For more information on preventing scams, visit canada.ca/bescamsmart.

Crime Prevention provides biweekly emails to the 77 Block Watch programs on the Westside to update them on the various scams making the rounds throughout the year. For more information on crime prevention services available in our community, to schedule a group presentation or to start a Block Watch in your neighbourhood, visit rdco.com/preventcrime.