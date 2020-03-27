Message to families from Board of Education

We understand that our community faces the uncertainty of both the pandemic and the changes ahead. We ask everyone to take this journey with us one day at a time. We will get through this.

We appreciate the patience and understanding shown by Central Okanagan families as we all adapt to a rapidly changing situation.

While schools are not shut down, in-class instruction has been suspended by order of the Provincial Health Officer until further notice. School grounds and playgrounds are also closed to all.

The four principles the Ministry of Education set to guide the school district's work going forward:

1. Maintain a healthy and safe environment for all students, families, and employees. 2. Provide the services needed to support children of our essential workers.

3. Support vulnerable students who may need special assistance.

4. Provide continuity of educational opportunities for all students.

What families can expect

During the first week after Spring Break (March 30th – April 3rd), schools will not be open to students. The first week will be only for staff planning. Most staff members will be participating remotely in planning for the weeks ahead.

We know that each family and child's situation is unique, so working together to understand how learning will look for students will be a big part of the planning phase.

Parents can anticipate that teachers may get in touch with them to find out how their child is doing.

If parents have completed the Essential Workers' Survey, school administrators will reach out to those families who may receive some level of in-school learning service/childcare after April 6th.

Please continue to consult our District website, where we will post information, updates, and resources which will assist families.

The Board of Education will continue to operate and conduct business on critical items. The Board and Committee Meetings will be conducted using Zoom and all public meetings will be available live via webcast. Please consult the Board Meeting section on the District's website for further details.

The Board of Education is grateful for staff members who have been working tirelessly to organize and inform over the break. We are grateful to all the staff who continue to clean District sites and establish extra safety protocols. Also, our teachers and support staff have repeatedly shown us their commitment to our students, whom we all serve. We know this commitment will continue.

None of us could have predicted that we would find ourselves in this unprecedented situation. Your Board of Education believes that by working together with all the partners in education we can help our students feel safe and supported during this time of uncertainty and anxiety.

Our hope for everyone is that we all stay safe. Be kind, support one another. Together We Learn.

Yours sincerely,

Central Okanagan Board of Education