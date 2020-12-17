Messages of Hope

A group in Kelowna has created a series of videos with messages of inspiration.

Gordon Oliver with the Kelowna Interfaith group explains that this time of year can be difficult for many. And those feelings may be compounded by the pandemic.

"Our hope is that these messages will help them not only get through this time of year, but that they will provide some hope and healing." Oliver explains. "And that they can feel good about themselves and the world around them."

Individual videos from each group are about 5 minutes long. And have been combined into one piece of content on YouTube