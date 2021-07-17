Mexico and Quebec firefighters to help with B.C. wildfires

Wildfire crews from Mexico and Quebec are assisting the B.C. Wildfire Service as the province continues to deal with hot weather, dry conditions and aggressive wildfire behaviour.

"We're deploying all available resources to respond to hundreds of wildfires across the province, and will continue to do everything possible to protect communities," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. "We are grateful for firefighters from Mexico and Quebec who will help strengthen our wildfire response and protect British Columbians."

The 20-person unit crew from Quebec arrived yesterday (Friday, July 16).

The 100 firefighters from Mexico are expected to arrive in Abbotsford on Saturday, July 24.

"We appreciate the firefighting assistance we're receiving from other Canadian provinces and from Mexico," said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. "These crews are a welcome addition to our own firefighters and contractors, who are working extremely hard to help keep B.C. communities safe."

The Quebec and Mexico crews will live and work in operational "bubbles" apart from B.C. crews to minimize COVID-19 risks. They will also remain in their own bubbles when away from the fire lines.

British Columbians are urged to be especially careful and vigilant over the coming weeks as aggressive wildfires continue to burn in many areas of the province.

Campfires and all open burning are prohibited throughout B.C.

To report a new wildfire or an open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.