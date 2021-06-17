Micro-Grants for Lake Country Residents to Host Backyard Concert

Lake Country Arts Council is helping musicians get back to work and locals find entertainment.

Backyard Concert Micro-Grants are now available.

President James Dow said, "We will pay up to 70 per cent of negotiated artist fees to a maximum of $500. If the artist fee is $500 we would pay I think $420 of that, and then they would generate the rest of it through donations from their neighbours coming in and attending the concert."

The grants are in conjuction with the District of Lake Country and the local Rotary Club.

"Anybody who is a homeowner or resident in the District of Lake Country can apply. They can go to our website lcartscouncil.org, go to the arts and grants page, and there's an application there they can download. It explains everything on there."

Dow says they've already approved over a dozen applications and the first cheques go out this week.