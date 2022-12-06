Mid week Warriors home game set to honour fan battling Pulmonary Hypertension

The West Kelowna Warriors Hockey Club is announced Brendan Ricthie Night will take place on Wednesday, December 7th against the Prince George Spruce Kings at Royal LePage Place.

Brendan is the definition of a true Warrior, battling Pulmonary Hypertension throughout his life as this year marks the 10th year of his fight against the disease. Brendan has touched many of the lives of Warriors players, staff and fans through his resiliency and fight and continues to cheer on the Warriors proudly.

Hope4Brendan rubber wrist bands will be made available by donation at the game on Wednesday night when the Warriors host the Spruce Kings for the first time this season. Sopa Fine Arts is the presenting game night sponsor and will have pieces of art available for purchase as well as through a silent auction.

The Warriors (14-6-3-0) will take on the Spruce Kings (13-9-1-1) for the third time this season on Wednesday night at Royal LePage Place. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM