Midas Kelowna Fundraising for Food Bank

A small local business is making a big difference for those in need.

When floods hit the Pacific Northwest this past November, the owners of Midas in Kelowna knew they had to do something to help.

With the invaluable push from their manager Brian Smith and an offer from both state and federal agencies to match funds, the team at Midas found a way, despite soaring oil prices, to offer a free standard oil change or $50 credit for other types of this service to all those who would donate to this cause. They put out word and the community answered in droves.

By the time they finished this philanthropic pursuit during this past holiday season, the team had garnered what amounted to over $10,000 to be donated to the Red Cross to help flood victims.

Angela and Jason Brown want to continue their efforts.

Until the end of February, the Kelowna Midas team is spearheading a food drive to benefit the Okanagan Food Bank. For each 10 nonperishable healthy food items donated at the shop, the Midas team is once again offering a voucher for a complimentary conventional oil change or $50 credit toward synthetic or European oil changes.