Midsummer's Eve of the Arts is back a the Vernon Art Gallery

Join us at the Vernon Public Art Gallery this Thursday, June 22 from 6-8 pm for the opening reception of the 2023 MEA auction preview!



If you are still deciding whether or not to attend this year's Midsummer's Eve of the Arts Gala, now is your chance to preview the artwork that will be in the auction! With over 80 original artworks by popular local and breakthrough artists, there is something for everyone. Additionally there will be luxury packages like a Sparkling Hills Wellness Retreat, Roots and Blues weekend passes, travel getaways to Revelstoke, Victoria, Penticton and so much more!



Come preview the artwork and start planning on which pieces you can win and take home from the MEA event on July 19th at the Mackie Lake House. Tickets on sale now through our website!



Thank you to Cypress Funeral & Cremation Services for sponsoring Opening Receptions at the VPAG.