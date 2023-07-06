Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts: The Most Anticipated Fundraiser of the Year Returns

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is thrilled to be hosting the 37th annual event: Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts, set to take place on July 19th at 6:30 pm at the breathtaking Mackie Lake House. The fundraiser has become a cornerstone for the VPAG, supporting its mission to provide enriching cultural experiences for the community, while raising funds for the following year’s programs and exhibitions.

Guests will have the chance to bid on original artwork donated by renowned artists including Heidi Thomson, Rick Bond, Gabrielle Strong, Briar Craig, Todd Shultz and exciting new contributors like Olga Retunska. The highly anticipated live auction will be run by professional auctioneer, Don Raffan. The VPAG extends sincere gratitude to the artist community for their incredible generosity. From Skydiving to sailing, many local businesses have helped provide luxury packages and experiences, including a two-night wellness retreat at Sparkling Hills, tickets to some of the summer’s best music festivals, getaways to Victoria, Penticton and many more!

Along with the silent and live auctions, there will be musical stylings by Seamus Powell, wine by Arrowleaf Cellars, beer by Okanagan Springs Brewery, Hours d’oerves by Gumtree Catering and Uprooted Kitchen and Catering. Attendees have the option to secure regular entry tickets for $75 or elevate their experience with VIP tickets for $125, which includes premium seating during the event, and a complimentary bottle of wine for the table.

The VPAG is grateful to its Presenting Sponsor, Bannister Honda, whose generous support has made this event possible. Additional gratitude goes to sponsors Clark Robinson, Norval Rentals, Wayside Co. and The Morning Star for their invaluable contributions in supporting the Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Mission. A special thanks to emcee’s Jason Armstrong and Rebecca Barton for guiding guests through a night of excitement and to Beach Radio for being the MEA media Sponsor.

“Tickets for Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts are selling fast, and VIP tables will only be available until July 14th, so don’t wait to secure your seat and be a part of this extraordinary celebration of art, culture and community!” – Dauna Kennedy, Executive Director of the Vernon Public Art Gallery