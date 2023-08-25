Midway RCMP looking for possible poachers

On August 24th, 2023, Midway RCMP received a report of 3 sheep and 1 Nubian goat that were found deceased in a pasture located in the 3500 block of Highway 3 near Rock Creek, BC. The owner knows all was well with the animals around 8:00 P.M. on August 23rd, but discovered the incident the following morning.

The Midway RCMP believe the animals were intentionally killed by unknown suspects and are asking anyone who may have been in the area and saw any suspicious persons or vehicles stopped across the Highway from the Kettle Valley golf course, to please contact Cst. Chris Odgaard at 250-449-2244, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).