Mild temperatures give construction crews a jumpstart on 2024 work

Due to the mild temperatures, construction crews working on the Point Intersection group of projects are getting a jumpstart on 2024 roadwork, starting with the intersection of Skaha Lake Road and Galt Avenue.

Anyone driving through this area starting today (Wednesday, Dec. 6), should watch for signage and the closure of a single lane of traffic. This work will continue while the weather allows, taking pressure off the busier months.

Also be aware that the sidewalk on the west side of Skaha Lake Road will be temporarily closed for pedestrian safety at this time. All the businesses in the immediate area have been notified and accesses to them remains open.

Additional safety reminders

The City is reminding pedestrians to please use the crosswalks at the new roundabout – at the intersection of South Main Street, Pineview Road and Galt Avenue. Please do not walk across the road into the circle.

Also, cyclists may choose to either use the multi-use path or enter the traffic circle with vehicle traffic.

More information

This project is part of the Moving Penticton Forward plan, which will see $41.3 million invested in capital projects in 2024. Projects range from significant roadwork construction and underground infrastructure upgrades to maintaining our treatment plants and upgrading Ellis Dam. For more information about these projects, visit penticton.ca/moving-forward.

For more information about the Point Intersection group of projects and other roadwork, visit penticton.ca/roadwork.