Military medals returned

Corporal Amadeo Vecchio of the Kelowna RCMP returned the stolen documents and medals to their owner, Mr. Michael Wintemute on June 15.

In January, Kelowna RCMP officers located WW1 Canadian Discharge Certificate and WW2 Canadian war medals in possession of a Kelowna man who was confirmed not to be the rightful owner.

Police say thanks to tips and information received from people across Canada, investigators were able to identify the rightful owner, and return the items to him.

Officers say the medals were stolen from a Kelowna residence in the fall of 2021 but it was not reported to police. The Kelowna RCMP is grateful to the public and media for their assistance.