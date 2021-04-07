Military training in South Okanagan

Over the next three weeks, the North Okanagan will be used as a training ground for the Canadian Military.

Training will be conducted mainly at night in the Vernon area.

"We are following all provincial and public health agency of Canada prodigals. We are going to be wearing PPE's. We are not going into local restaurants or bars or hotels. We are going to stay in our own bubble."

Spokesperson Emilie Leduc says similar military training exercises were conducted in South Okanagan last month.

"We are there training. Residents may hear or may see helicopters flying low and maybe some explosions. We are trying to stay in remote areas so we are not disturbing people," Leduc added.