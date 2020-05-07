Mill Creek spills its banks causing flooding, City responds

12PM

The cleanup begins after Mill Creek burst its backs overnight.



It caused flooding in homes and on roads on Sutherland Avenue, Buckland Avenue, Rowcliffe Avenue, Marshall Street and Elliot Avenue.



The City of Kelowna's Allan Newcombe said, "What happened was it rained a fair bit harder up in the watershed which led to additional flow in Mill Creek, and then that peaked through the night and it picked up a lot of woody debris and material, branches and small trees and that sort of thing."



Newcombe says the water came down the creek with such force, it had nowhere to go. "As it came through the city it goe jammed up on various low foot bridges and got hung up there. Water backed up behind it and then spilled out onto the streets."



When asked if sandbagging would have prevented the flooding along the creek, Newcombe told AM 1150 News, it would have made little impact.

11AM

Mill Creek over flowed its banks this morning affecting an area centred on Pacific Court. An apartment building at 1955 Pacific Court was evacuated. One resident told AM 1150 News the water was up to his ankles in his aparment.

Taralyn Spooner lives on Rowcliffe Avenue, a few blocks east of Pacific Court, she says her building was evacuated as well and the first floor was flooded.

There is also flooding at an industrial lot on Adams Road at Reid's Corner and Hwy 97.

Kelowna RCMP confirm there was a blockage somewhere on the creek around 4:30 this morning. It has been cleared and the water is receding.