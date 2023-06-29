Minister of Agriculture and Food to visit the Secrest Hill Agricultural Worker’s Campground

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is hosting the Honourable Pam Alexis, B.C. Minister of Agriculture and Food at the Secrest Hill Agricultural Worker’s Campground. The campground was recently upgraded with funding from the Province.

The RDOS assumed management of Secrest Hill (formerly Loose Bay Campground) in 2020 to ensure COVID-19 safety measures were in place. With support from the Province of B.C., the RDOS completed significant upgrades to the campsite throughout 2021 and 2022 to improve camping accommodations for agricultural workers in the region. So far, improved amenities include the formalization of campsite locations, new washroom and shower facilities, new sewer and water utilities, WIFI and electrical upgrades, and road access/ egress routes. Fifty picnic tables were also built as part of an agreement with Okanagan Correction Centre (OCC) and installed at individual campsites. Additional site upgrades are still underway.