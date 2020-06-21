Ministers Carolyn Bennett, Marc Miller and Daniel Vandal on National Indigenous People Day

"Today, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, we celebrate the unique histories, cultures and traditions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples and communities. Our country has been, and will continue to be, shaped by their knowledge, determination, resiliency and leadership.

Normally, we would gather in person in communities across Canada to honour and celebrate First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. The realities of COVID-19 have meant that the way we celebrate in 2020 is different than in past years, though we can still learn from stories, share in traditions and culture in new ways that keep us together and connected, even though we are apart.

National Indigenous Peoples Day is both an acknowledgment of Indigenous cultures and traditions and a sign of the resiliency of Indigenous peoples. There are many ways that non-Indigenous peoples can learn more about our shared history, gain a deeper understanding of Indigenous knowledge, values and teachings, and to celebrate Indigenous communities from coast to coast to coast.

Indigenous peoples are at the core, the very foundation, of Canada today. We continue to work to renew our relationship with Indigenous peoples based on the affirmation of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership, and in support of Indigenous peoples vision of self-determination.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, we encourage you to take time to learn more about the history, traditions and cultures of Indigenous peoples today, and every day.

We wish you a happy National Indigenous Peoples Day!"