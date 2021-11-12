Ministry of Education and BC Lions will work to end racism in schools

Press release:

"Schools must be safe and welcoming places for all students, families and staff," said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. "We are pleased to partner with the BC Lions and welcome another resource in schools to stamp out racism, and to be active participants in the global efforts to end systemic racism."

BC Lions players will deliver student presentations between February and May 2022 aimed at grades 6 to 10. The presentations will explore and engage students on anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion, sharing personal experiences and facilitating conversations in at least 20 schools. The workshops will be held in-person or virtually depending on public health orders. Student participants will be selected by school leadership.

"Every student deserves a level playing field, to feel connected and a sense of belonging in our schools," said Rick LeLacheur, president, BC Lions. "Many BC Lions players have witnessed or felt discriminated against, and they are compelled to bring their experiences and their credibility to schools to help students find their voices to stand up against racism when they see it and to encourage diversity in all school communities."

The Ministry of Education is contributing $115,000 this year and has confirmed a partnership with the BC Lions for the next three years, on a series of anti-racism workshops in BC schools.

The BC Lions will report to the ministry with student survey results and lessons learned by the end of the 2021-22 school year.

"It's an unfortunate truth that anyone from sports superstars to students can be the targets of race-based discrimination and it is completely unacceptable," said Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives. "We are cheering on students, staff, the BC Lions and all partners who are ready and willing to stand up against hate, discrimination and racism in our schools and in our neighbourhoods."

The Ministry of Education continues to build on its anti-racism action plan. The first steps brought rightsholders and education stakeholders together for anti-racism roundtables in July 2020 and July 2021.

The ministry has expanded its Expect Respect and a Safe Education (Erase) strategy to include resources and information for students and parents. Training has also been included in the strategy for school districts to specifically address racism in schools. The minister's youth dialogue series will soon be established with anti-racism as its first topic of focus.