iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
14°C
Instagram

Minivan struck by dump truck on Highway 97B


rcmp

On May 26, 2023 at approximately 3:55 PM the RCMP and emergency crews attended to a collision on Highway 97B at Cambie Road.

A minivan was turning left from Cambie Road on to Highway 97B and was hit in the side by a dump truck that was travelling through on the Highway.

As a direct result of the dump truck driver slowing down considerably both drivers sustained only minor injuries despite the considerable damage to the minivan which rolled over in the ditch.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175