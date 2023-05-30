Minivan struck by dump truck on Highway 97B

On May 26, 2023 at approximately 3:55 PM the RCMP and emergency crews attended to a collision on Highway 97B at Cambie Road.

A minivan was turning left from Cambie Road on to Highway 97B and was hit in the side by a dump truck that was travelling through on the Highway.

As a direct result of the dump truck driver slowing down considerably both drivers sustained only minor injuries despite the considerable damage to the minivan which rolled over in the ditch.