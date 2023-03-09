Minor change for annual spring chipping program in 2023

The City of Vernon’s annual spring chipping program is set to return, with crews collecting pruning material from residences between the end of March and mid-April. This curbside chipping service is funded by the Residential Organics and Yard Waste Collection charge that is found on your quarterly utility bill.

Participating residents can place pruning material in the same location as their garbage and organics carts, to be collected on their designated chipping dates. Chipping crews will attend each neighbourhood twice during the program, each time on the same day of the week.

Chipping will take place between the following dates:

City of Vernon & Foothills March 20 - 31

Okanagan Landing & Blue Jay* April 4 - 14

*Chipping will be provided on Good Friday in the Blue Jay subdivision.

NEW in 2023: New collection days for some households

In previous years, chipping was done on the same day that household waste was collected in each neighbourhood. However, when the curbside organics collection program was launched last year, the residential waste collection maps and schedules were adjusted. This means the waste collection and chipping maps no longer coincide.

Due to this change, some residences may have chipping done on a different day than their household waste is collected. You can find your spring chipping dates quickly and easily by using an interactive collection map on the City’s website: www.vernon.ca/springchipping.

For those who do not have access to the internet or who may need assistance using the map, you can call the City’s Operations division at (250) 549-6757.

Chipping program reminders

A maximum of 10 minutes of chipping is available for each customer each week, so please keep the following in mind:

Place pruning material in the same collection area as your garbage and organics carts

Do not pile material with neighbour’s chipping material

Do not tie material with wire

Keep roots and dirt out of the pile

Pile thorns separately

Branches or tree trunks must be less than 4” in diameter

Stack all pruning with butt ends facing street or lane

Missed piles not reported to the City of Vernon within 24 hours after the second week of the program will not be picked up.

Tangled piles or excessive volumes may result in material being left behind. If this happens, property owners can hire a private chipper, or haul material to the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility, to be disposed of free of charge. Customers using bin service must make their own arrangements to dispose of pruning.