Minor structure fire Rutland

Just before 10:00 a.m. on October 28, the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a 911 report of black smoke coming from a garage of a multi family residence in the 300 block of Fizet Avenue.

The first arriving officer was met by a resident who advised of a fire in the garage of the residence that was now out. Fire was mostly out and smoldering, crews completed extinguishment and ventilated the structure.

One resident suffered minor smoke inhalation and second degree burns to his hands trying to extinguish the fire. The resident was treated at the scene by fire crews and BCAS. All other occupants were able to evacuate safely without injury due to working smoke alarms.

Fire damage was contained to the garage with no extension into the rest of the structure.

The fire is deemed accidental.