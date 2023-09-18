Missing 38 year old woman: Kelowna RCMP

On September 13, 2023, Kelowna RCMP received a report of safety concerns stemming from comments made online by a female who was last seen September 12th when she packed up and left in her car with her cat.

The Kelowna RCMP have been actively looking for 38-year old Jocelyn Stewart including the use of open and closed source information, however are also seeking the public’s assistance in locating her. Jocelyn Stewart is described as;

Caucasian woman

5’6” (168 cm)

130 lbs (59 kg)

Green eyes

Brown hair

Unknown clothing description

Jocelyn Stewart drives a 2004 grey coloured Volkswagen Golf with BC license plate GT212G, a grey cargo box on top, large sticker in the rear windshield and the word “JEDI” decal on the rear hatch. Jocelyn is likely travelling with her cat and has shown recent interest camping in the Revelstoke area and also has ties to Vancouver Island.

Anyone with information regarding Jocelyn’s whereabouts are asked to please phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 so police may locate her and confirm her well being.

You may also report information anonymously at Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net .