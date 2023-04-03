missing 51-year-old Kelowna man located: police say
The 51-year old man reported missing on April 1st, 2023 has been located by police and is safe.
The Kelowna RCMP thank local media and the public for remaining vigilant.
RCMP asking for assistance in locating wanted, Luke RussellThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person, 46-year old Luke John Russell.
Renee Merrifield's MLA MinuteThe carbon tax.
Dan Albas MP ReportCivil Service continues to grow under the Trudeau government.
Do or die for the Rockets after game 3 loss to ThunderbirdsMuch like the previous two games in their best-of-seven series with the Kelowna Rockets, the Western Conference’s top-seeded Seattle Thunderbirds were able to pull away in the third period of their first-round series.
Warriors take edge in playoff battle against VipersThe West Kelowna Warriors used a three-point effort from Dylan Brooks to help in a 5-2 victory in Game #3 of their Interior Conference Quarter Final series over the Vernon Vipers on Tuesday night at Kal Tire Place and hold a 2-1 series lead.
Kelowna City Council highlights for April 3Here are the notable topics discussed by Kelowna City Council on April 3, 2023.
Penticton City Council highlights for April 4Here are the notable topics discussed by City of Penticton Council on April 4, 2023.
Open burning season closes April 15 within five RDOS Fire Protection AreasOpen burning of permitted burning materials closes at midnight on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS).
District of Summerland Council highlights for April 3Here are the notable topics discussed by District of Summerland Council on April 3, 2023.