Missing 89-year-old Penticton senior found dead: RCMP say

It is with a heavy heart that Penticton RCMP wish share the news that Doreen Abbott has been located and unfortunately has passed away. Although the police investigation is continuing there is nothing at this time to suggest Doreen was the victim of a crime.

The family wishes to thank all those that participated in her search and has asked for privacy as they grieve their loss.

On January 27th, 2023, Abbott, was said to have failed to arrive at her friend’s house. Doreen was also said to suffer from an onset of Dementia, and would rarely deviate from her routine.

On January 28th, Abbott’s vehicle, was located on Greyback Mountain Road, in Penticton.

Doreen was not located inside her vehicle or nearby. It appeared as though her vehicle may have got stuck in the snow.