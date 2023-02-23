iHeartRadio

Missing Grand Forks man last spotted in Vernon: RCMP say


92456_Glenn_Chevalier (wings)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person, Glenn Gordon Chevalier. Mr Chevalier, a Grand Forks resident, was last seen in Vernon on February 14th, 2023.

Glenn Chevalier is described as:

  • 50 years old
  • 5'10 "
  • 188 lbs 
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

If you have seen or heard from Glenn Chevalier, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

