Missing Grand Forks man last spotted in Vernon: RCMP say
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person, Glenn Gordon Chevalier. Mr Chevalier, a Grand Forks resident, was last seen in Vernon on February 14th, 2023.
Glenn Chevalier is described as:
- 50 years old
- 5'10 "
- 188 lbs
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
If you have seen or heard from Glenn Chevalier, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
-
Kelowna RCMP seek person of interestWoman groped along Richter Street.
-
Fire in West KelownaFew details available.
-
'Remarkable growth' in B.C. Indigenous language learning opportunities, report findsThere has been "remarkable growth" in the number of Indigenous people in B.C. who are learning their languages, according to a new report.
-
1.2M renters have yet to apply for the Canada Housing Benefit, and time is running outLow-income renters in Canada have less than six weeks left to apply for the one-time $500 Canada Housing Benefit.
-
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government billGoogle is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
-
Skills BC Regional competition hosted by OC Kelowna campusSkills Canada Regionals tests the skills and knowledge of junior and high school students, college trades students and apprentices across a wide array of trades and technology competitions
-
RDOS organizes forum to prepare farmers and ranchers for upcoming wildfire seasonFarmers and ranchers throughout the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) are invited to register for a free forum to help prepare your properties for the upcoming wildfire season.
-
OC adds ECE program to Penticton campus for 2024: 24 new spotsThe Early Childhood Education Certificate program starts at OC’s Penticton campus in mid-March and runs through May 2024.
-
Kelowna cancer survivor to lead lead InspireHealth Supportive Cancer Care Rain WalkIn a time where more cancer patients than ever before are enrolling in InspireHealth’s supportive cancer care programs and services, Kelowna’s Anjali Coyle credits the organization for changing her life and is encouraging people to participate in their upcoming Rain Walk Event on March 4.