Missing Grand Forks man last spotted in Vernon: RCMP say

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person, Glenn Gordon Chevalier. Mr Chevalier, a Grand Forks resident, was last seen in Vernon on February 14th, 2023.

Glenn Chevalier is described as:

50 years old

5'10 "

188 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

If you have seen or heard from Glenn Chevalier, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).