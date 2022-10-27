Missing Kelowna man believed to be in Vernon

The Kelowna RCMP in partnership with the Vernon RCMP are working together to assist in finding missing person Dillon Angle.

The 32-year old male was reported missing on Wednesday October 19, 2022 after his abandoned vehicle was discovered in Vernon.

Mr. Angle was reported missing by his family and they are concerned for his safety. He has not been in communication with his family which is very unusual. He has been known to live a high-risk lifestyle which includes addiction issues.

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Dillon Angle. If you have information which may help to locate him, including video surveillance or dash camera footage, please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference Kelowna File 2022-65917 or call the Vernon Detachment at (250) 545-7171 and reference Vernon File 2022-18893.