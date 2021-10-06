Missing Kelowna resident found

Update: October 6, 2021 5:50 a.m.

The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 21-year-old male reported missing has been located, and he is safe and sound.

Original: October 4, 2021 9:20 a.m.

Rilyeh Joseph was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on October 1st, 2021 on foot in the 2000 block of Pandosy Street. Police are very concerned for Rilyeh’s health and well-being, and family and friends report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Description of Rilyeh:

• Indigenous male

• 21 years old

• 5 ft 10 in (178 cm)

• Slim build

• brown hair

• brown eyes

He was last seen wearing:

• Blue hospital pyjamas

• Blue hospital socks without shoes

Rilyeh may appear disoriented and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rilyeh is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).