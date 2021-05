UPDATED: The missing 15-year-old Kelowna girl has been located and is safe.

Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Nikita Myltoft left her home in north Glenmore around 9:45 yesterday morning and has not returned.

Her parents very concerned and ask anyone who has seen her to call police.

Nikita is 5 foot 1 -- 110 pounds with strawberry blonde hair.