Missing male located deceased

The Kelowna RCMP are updating the public that the 50-year-old male reported missing has been located, deceased.

There is no criminal concerns and the BC Coroners Service has taken conduct of this investigation.

The RCMP Victim Services have been engaged and are ready to support his family and friends.

The Kelowna RCMP would like to thank the citizens and media along with its community partners for their assistance in this unfortunate situation, there will be no further comments.

Our thoughts are with the family at this time.