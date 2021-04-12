Missing man found by COSAR

Around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, West Kelowna RCMP called Central Okanagan Search and Rescue to help them find a missing male in a UTV.

The male and a friend were exploring the trails above Bartley Road in West Kelowna when they became separated.

The friend searched for several hours before calling RCMP and getting COSAR involved.

16 COSAR members and the riding partner spent several hours searching in the dark along several ATV trails, until the missing male was located around 12:30 am.

"Due to his location and the deep snow still in the area, it took another 3 hours to get the man out," said search manager Duane Tresnich.

Tresnich would like to remind backcountry enthusiasts to ensure they have the 10 essentials when exploring.

More information can be found at www.facebook.com/BCAdvSmart