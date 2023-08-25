iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
13°C
Instagram

Missing 38-year old woman located


rcmp

The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 38-year-old woman last seen on August 16th, 2023 has been located, and she is safe and well. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public and media partners for their assistance.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175