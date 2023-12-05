Missing Person – Kelly Murphy

On November 26, 2023, a friend and roommate of Kelly Murphy reported him missing after not having heard from or seen him in two days. The complainant advised that Kelly Murphy made some concerning comments before departing the residence on foot and is concerned for his well being.

Kelly Murphy is described as;

Caucasian male

49 years old

180lbs

5’10”

Brown hair

Green eyes

Kelly Murphy was last seen wearing a red hoodie, white hat and black and white runners.

“The Kelowna RCMP have been patrolling and making numerous inquiries trying to locate Kelly Murphy for several days now and have been unsuccessful” Cpl. Michael Gauthier i/c Media Relations Unit. “We are asking for the public’s help locating him or any information as to his whereabouts so we can confirm his wellbeing.”

Anyone who observes Kelly Murphy or has information where he may be is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-70080. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go online at www.crimestoppers.net .